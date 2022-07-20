Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Tweets Out An Article

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. 

The tweet had no words in it, but instead was a link to the University of Texas 2022 Hall of Honor Class. 

Durant will be inducted in September. 

Per the release from Texas: "Eleven former University of Texas student-athletes will be inducted this September into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. These 11 individuals will be recognized as the Class of 2022 in an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16."

The 12-time NBA All-Star spent one season with the Longhorns in 2006-07, and he was then selected with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder).  

Over his NBA career, he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and is a two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2014 NBA MVP. 

He has played for the SuperSonics, Thunder, Golden State Warriors and most recently the Brooklyn Nets. 

His tenure in Brooklyn has not lived up to expectations so far, because they have won just one playoff series in the two seasons that he has played there. 

Over the last three-weeks he has been in the news constantly, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the organization on June 30. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

So far, no deal has been reported as close to happening. 

