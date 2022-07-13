Skip to main content
What Does Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story Mean?

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted two Instagram stories of people in Nets jerseys.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted several Instagram stories including two posts of fans wearing Nets jerseys. 

There has been a lot of speculation about the 2016 NBA Champion this offseason. 

On June 30, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported that he wanted to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He was also in attendance recently in Los Angeles at the Sparks game. 

The most recent report, comes from The New York Post's Brian Lewis, who reports that Irving wants to play for the Nets next season. 

Based on his Instagram story, he appears to still be repping the Nets, which is a good sign for fans who want him on the team next year. 

He is one of the most talented players in the NBA, but has played sparingly over the last few seasons. 

With the Nets, the most regular season games he has played is 54, and in the other two seasons he played less than 30 regular season games.  

This past season, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on an incredible 46.9% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range. 

When he plays, he is one of the top 15 players in the league. 

However, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Irving and Kevin Durant have played two seasons together in Brooklyn, and they have won just one playoff series. 

Their major lack of success is definitely not what anyone had expected. 

