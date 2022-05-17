Kyrie Irving's Intriguing Tweet On Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet from his Twitter account on Tuesday night.
Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
They were swept in just four games, which caused a lot of criticism from fans and media.
Irving and his All-Star teammate Kevin Durant are two of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.
They had been expected to be a team, who would at worst make a deep run in the playoffs.
Prior to the season, they were seen as the ultimate NBA Title contender with Durant, Irving and James Harden.
They traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that landed them Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and All-Star Ben Simmons.
However, Simmons did not play in a game this season for either the 76ers or the Nets.
The Nets now head into the offseason with a lot of questions about the future of the coaching staff and the roster.
