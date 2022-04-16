Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet To Elon Musk?

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk on Friday morning. The Nets will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend.

On Friday morning, Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. 

Irving's tweet said: "Peace @elonmusk I have a few questions about what the future will look like. Asking for my people. #stillmoretodoinourworld"

On Thursday, news came down that Musk was offering to buy all of Twitter's stock for above market value. 

The Nets will begin the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend against the Boston Celtics.  

Game 1 will be in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

