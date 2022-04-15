Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet To Elon Musk
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk on Friday morning. Musk offered to buy all of Twitter stock on Thursday. The Nets will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend.
On Friday morning, Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.
Irving's tweet said: "Peace @elonmusk I have a few questions about what the future will look like. Asking for my people. #stillmoretodoinourworld"
On Thursday, news came down that Musk was offering to buy all of Twitter's stock for above market value.
The Nets will begin the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend against the Boston Celtics.
Game 1 will be in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.
