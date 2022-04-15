Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet To Elon Musk

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk on Friday morning. Musk offered to buy all of Twitter stock on Thursday. The Nets will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend.

On Friday morning, Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.

Irving's tweet said: "Peace @elonmusk I have a few questions about what the future will look like. Asking for my people. #stillmoretodoinourworld"

On Thursday, news came down that Musk was offering to buy all of Twitter's stock for above market value.

The Nets will begin the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend against the Boston Celtics.

Game 1 will be in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

The Related stories on NBA basketball