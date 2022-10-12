Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star

The Brooklyn Nets are 0-2 in the preseason with losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

They will play their third exhibition contest on Wednesday evening when they play the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Wisconsin.

With the season approaching in less than a week, teams around the league are making many roster moves.

On Wednesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Nets have waived former Harvard men's basketball player Noah Kirkwood.

Lewis: "The #Nets have requested waivers on Noah Kirkwood."

The 23-year-old played three seasons of college basketball for the Crimson, and he had an impressive junior season.

He played in 26 games and put up 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

In addition, he shot nearly 48% from the field, so he was efficient.

This past summer, he went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he did play in four games for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In those games, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

If he plays well in the G League, he could be a candidate to be added to the roster at some point during the season (on a two-way or ten-day contract).

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.