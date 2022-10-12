Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star

Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star

On Wednesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post relays that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Noah Kirkwood. The 23-year-old played his college basketball for the Harvard men's basketball team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets are 0-2 in the preseason with losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

They will play their third exhibition contest on Wednesday evening when they play the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Wisconsin.

With the season approaching in less than a week, teams around the league are making many roster moves.

On Wednesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Nets have waived former Harvard men's basketball player Noah Kirkwood.

Lewis: "The #Nets have requested waivers on Noah Kirkwood."

The 23-year-old played three seasons of college basketball for the Crimson, and he had an impressive junior season. 

He played in 26 games and put up 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. 

In addition, he shot nearly 48% from the field, so he was efficient. 

This past summer, he went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he did play in four games for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In those games, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

If he plays well in the G League, he could be a candidate to be added to the roster at some point during the season (on a two-way or ten-day contract). 

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York. 

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

USATSI_17182076_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13821099_168388303_lowres
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17828799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Marvin Bagley III To Miss Start Of 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13442717_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17907342_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Waive Former Kentucky Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19192454_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18533170_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Finish With The Best Record?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18198189_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Draymond Green To Return Ahead Of Opening Night

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18549340_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss First Regular Season Game

By Ben Stinar