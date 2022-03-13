Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game
Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Brooklyn Nets will be on the road to play the New York Knicks just a few down miles down the road in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.
For the game, they will be without their superstar guard Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in the game.
The status of Irving can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.
The Nets come into the game on a two-game winning streak, and on Thursday night they picked up a 129-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.
On the season, they have a 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
