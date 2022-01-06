Nets Starting Lineup With Kyrie Irving Back
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Kyrie Irving is in the starting lineup, and making his 2021-22 season debut.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Indianapolis taking on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nets against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Obviously, the big name that sticks out is Kyrie Irving.
The All-Star guard is making his 2021-22 season debut, and will be a part-time player, only playing in road games.
The Nets have not had him in any games this season, but have still managed to be the second seed in the east with a 23-12 record in 35 games.
Adding Irving back into the fold (even just for road games) only improves their chances of winning an NBA Championship.
