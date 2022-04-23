Game 3: Bucks And Bulls Starting Lineups

Skip to main content

Bucks And Bulls Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 on Friday night.

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Bucks won the first game, and the Bulls had a huge upset as double-digit underdogs on the road in Game 2 on Wednesday night.  

Everything also got more interesting considering the Bucks have now lost their second best player Khris Middleton due to a knee injury, and he will not play in Game 3.  

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA title, and this year they finished as the third seed in the east. 

As for the Bulls, they had a strong start to the year, but faded as the season went on. 

They are the sixth seed, but they are also in the playoffs for the first time as a franchise since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler leading their team. 

This is the first time in All-Star guard Zach LaVine's NBA career that he has been to the playoffs. 

Game 3 will be pivotal for both teams as they will look to take a 2-1 advantage in the series. 

