Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks lost 123-120 to the Philadelphia 76ers on their home floor on Thursday night, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo wrote: "Good times build weak people and bad times build strong people. We rest, learn and get better. #BuildGoodHabits"

The Bucks fell to 36-24 on the season, which dropped them from the third seed to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 20-11 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Milwaukee.

After winning the NBA title last season they enter the All-Star break as one of the legitimate contenders to get back there this season.

