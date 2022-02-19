Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost 123-120 to the Philadelphia 76ers on their home floor on Thursday night, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.   

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Antetokounmpo wrote: "Good times build weak people and bad times build strong people. We rest, learn and get better. #BuildGoodHabits"  

The Bucks fell to 36-24 on the season, which dropped them from the third seed to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.   

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 20-11 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Milwaukee. 

After winning the NBA title last season they enter the All-Star break as one of the legitimate contenders to get back there this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Dunk Contest Participants And Odds

By Ben Stinar
just now
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

By Ben Stinar
42 seconds ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The All-Star Game Weekend

By Ben Stinar
4 hours ago
USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The James Harden Trade

By Ben Stinar
4 hours ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story About Michael Jordan

By Ben Stinar
5 hours ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said About Tom Thibodeau After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar
5 hours ago
USATSI_10914621_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
5 hours ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Answers A Fan's Hilarious Tweet

By Ben Stinar
5 hours ago