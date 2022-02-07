The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Star Player

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Star Player

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and this will be his second stint with the Bucks. He has also played for the Pistons, Celtics, Suns, 76ers, Raptors, Timberwolves and Wizards over his career.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and this will be his second stint with the Bucks. He has also played for the Pistons, Celtics, Suns, 76ers, Raptors, Timberwolves and Wizards over his career.

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.    

The announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.   

Monroe spent the first five seasons of his career as a very talented player for the Detroit Pistons, and then joined the Bucks for several years.     

In 2016, he averaged an impressive 15.3 point sand 8.8 rebounds per game in Milwaukee.   

Over his career he has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. 

The Bucks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games they've played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

36 seconds ago
USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Thunder

1 minute ago
USATSI_9084184_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Latest Knicks Loss

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schroder

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17591750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Knicks

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

6 minutes ago