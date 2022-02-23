Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jevon Carter is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. The former West Virginia star has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.   

Carter began his career as a second-round pick by the Memphis Grizzles, and has also played for the Phoenix Suns in addition to the Nets.  

This season the former West Virginia star is averaging 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 46 games for the Nets. 

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and are once again one of the best teams in the NBA this season.  

They are 36-24 in the 60 games that they have played, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

