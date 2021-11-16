Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks About His Relationship With James Harden

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks appeared on the cover of GQ Magazine (see tweet below) and did a an interview where he talked about a multitude of things.

One of the things that the two-time MVP spoke about was his relationship with 2018 MVP James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

"A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true," Antetokounmpo said via GQ.

The full story with the entire interview can be read here.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and in the second round of the playoffs they beat Harden and the Nets on the road in Brooklyn in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After beating the Nets, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Conference Finals and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo not only won his first title, but also won the NBA Finals MVP Award.

