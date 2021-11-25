Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet About Is Going Viral

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and after getting off to a slow start to the 2021-22 season, they have since rebounded to a 10-8 record in their first 18 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, and in the two seasons before that he won the MVP of the NBA.

The superstar forward sent out a hilarious tweet on Tuesday, and the post is going viral.

Antetokounmpo's tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo's tweet said: "You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer #MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack"

On the season he's averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The former Defensive Player of The Year is also a force on defense with averages of 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

The Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

