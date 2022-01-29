Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks on Friday night in Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Bucks will start Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in the game.
Last season they won the NBA title, and after years of getting knocked out of the playoffs early, they proved that they could be the best team in the NBA.
This season they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 30-20 record in 50 games.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and are currently 17-8 in 25 games at home in Wisconsin this season.
