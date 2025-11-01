Bucks' Threat Level in the Eastern Conference Rises Again
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent setback doesn’t seem to be overly concerning.
The Milwaukee Bucks upgraded the superstar on the injury report for their Saturday night game against the Sacramento Kings with hopes of getting him back in the mix. Hours after the initial upgrade, the Bucks listed the Greek Freak as available against the Kings.
via @Bucks: Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for today’s game vs. Sacramento. Alex Antetokounmpo (G League - Two-Way), Pete Nance (G League - Two-Way) and Mark Sears (G League - Two-Way) are out.
The Eastern Conference is Back on Notice
It’s difficult to overlook the Bucks in the East right now. They started the season with a 4-1 record, behind some strong performances put on by Antetokounmpo.
The multi-time MVP opened the season with a 37-point double-double in just 26 minutes of action against the Washington Wizards. When the Bucks took on the Toronto Raptors, Antetokounmpo checked in for 37 minutes and logged a 31-point, 20-rebound game.
via @NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to record 140+ PTS, 50+ REB, and 20+ AST through the first four games of the season
Giannis joined the 40-point club against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Bucks’ third game of the year. Despite notching a high-scoring double-double, Giannis’ Bucks came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Before he missed his first game of the season, Giannis produced 37 points on 72 percent shooting from the field in 33 minutes against the New York Knicks.
When the Bucks downgraded Giannis against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, it created sudden concern. While being on the injury report isn’t anything new for the star, it was rare to see him go from ready to play to becoming a late scratch.
Giannis’ status was worth paying attention to, as the Bucks have been one of the biggest threats to the open Eastern Conference. It appears that the setback was nothing concerning. After the Bucks picked up a 120-110 victory while undermanned, Giannis is slated to make his return.
The Bucks and the Kings are scheduled for a 5 PM ET tip on Saturday. Giannis is slated to make his sixth appearance of the year as the Bucks look to improve to 5-1.
