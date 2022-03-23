Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-29 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Bucks, they come into the night as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball