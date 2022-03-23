Skip to main content
Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-29 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Bucks, they come into the night as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
