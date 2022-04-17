GAME 1: Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

Skip to main content

Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Sunday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The Bucks are fresh off of winning the NBA Championship last season, while the Bulls are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time as a franchise since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.  

The Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are the third seed in the east. 

