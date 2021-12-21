Publish date:
Bulls And Rockets Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineups.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Houston Rockets in Illinois on Monday evening and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineup.
The starting lineup for the visiting Rockets can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Bulls can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Bulls are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference an 18-10 record in their first 28 games of the season.
They have missed the postseason every year since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season.
As for the Rockets, they are 10-20 in their first 30 games of the season.
