    December 21, 2021
    Bulls And Rockets Starting Lineups
    The Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineups.
    The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Houston Rockets in Illinois on Monday evening and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineup. 

    The starting lineup for the visiting Rockets can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Bulls can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Bulls are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference an 18-10 record in their first 28 games of the season. 

    They have missed the postseason every year since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season. 

    As for the Rockets, they are 10-20 in their first 30 games of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    News

