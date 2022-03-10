Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Pistons
The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
The Chicago Bulls are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bulls against the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls are having an excellent season, but are in the middle of a big slump that has seen them lose five straight games.
They are also just 15-16 in the 31 games that they have played on the road this season.
Prior to the losing streak they had been the second seed in the Eastern Conference for a large chunk of time, but they are now the fourth seed with a 39-26 record.
