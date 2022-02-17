Skip to main content
Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Tristan Thompson will be waived by the team on Thursday. He will then sign with the Chicago Bulls, according to Carlisle.

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Tristan Thompson will be waived by the team on Thursday. He will then sign with the Chicago Bulls, according to Carlisle.

According to Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, the team will waive Tristan Thompson and he will sign with the Chicago Bulls (see tweets below). 

"It was fun while it lasted," Carlisle said of Thompson. “He's gonna be joining a different team. He's gonna be waived tomorrow."

Thompson was recently traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Pacers in the deal that got the Kings two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. 

Prior to the Kings, the former fourth overall pick played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

He spent nine seasons in Cleveland, and in 2016 won the NBA Championship. 

The 30-year-old has played in 33 games this season (for the Kings and Pacers) and is averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. 

He has career averages of 9.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Warriors, Bucks, Nets And Others Reportedly Interested In Signing This Former All-Star

18 seconds ago
USATSI_10914621_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

1 minute ago
USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The James Harden Trade

10 hours ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The Warriors Play The Nuggets

10 hours ago
USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

12 hours ago
USATSI_17285368_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Bucks To Reportedly Sign Former Nets Star

12 hours ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report And Starting Lineup

12 hours ago
USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Clippers

12 hours ago
USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

12 hours ago