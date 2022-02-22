Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former Superstar

Skip to main content
Opinion: This Team Should Sign DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is currently a free agent after spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets this season. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should sign the former All-Star.

The Chicago Bulls are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record on the season. 

Even more impressive is the fact that they have key players in and out of the lineup all season long. 

Therefore, there are not many things they have been bad at. 

Their one big weakness has been rebounding, and they went into the All-Star break ranked 29th in rebounds per game (50.0 RPG)

On Saturday, the team announced that they have signed 2016 NBA Champion Tristan Thompson, who has career averages of 8.5 rebounds per game and has averaged 9.0 rebounds per game or more in six different seasons. 

While he will certainly help, I believe that they should not stop with Thompson, and should go out and sign DeMarcus Cousins.   

The four-time All-Star has played in 25 games this season (with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets) and is averaging 5.9 rebounds per game.  

At one point in his career (before several injuries), the 31-year-old was regarded as one of the best big-men in all of the NBA.   

He has had stints with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Bucks and Nuggets. 

In 2018 (with the Pelicans), Cousins was averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games before he got hurt.  

The Bulls have not been to the postseason since 2017, and this year that appears as if it will change.    

They are not only a playoff contender, but they have the record and roster to be a championship contender.  

Cousins would help solidify their depth for a deep playoff run.  

