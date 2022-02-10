C.J. McCollum's Status For Heat-Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Miami Heat in Louisiana on Thursday night, and for the game they will have their new star shooting guard C.J. McCollum available to make his debut (see tweet below from the team).
McCollum had played for the Portland Trail Blazers since he was drafted in 2013, so Thursday night will be his first game playing for a different team during his NBA career.
The pairing of McCollum and Damian Lillard had success for many years, and got as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2019.
McCollum joins a Pelicans team that is currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-32 record in 54 games.
Zion Williamson has yet to play this season, but when he comes back they will have a big-three of Williamson, McCollum and Brandon Ingram.
