Skip to main content
C.J. McCollum's Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

C.J. McCollum's Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Louisiana on Tuesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

Star shooting guard C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.      

The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed (final play-in tournament spot) in the Western Conference with a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They won their last game against the Houston Rockets, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.   

McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Pelicans last month. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum's Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar21 seconds ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17856502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago