Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

C.J. McCollum sent out several tweets after getting traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans made a massive trade that sent veteran guard C.J. McCollum from the Trail Blazers to the Pelicans. 

After the trade, McCollum sent out several tweets, which can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

McCollum is in his ninth season in the NBA, and had played for the Trail Blazers for his entire career.  

The Pelicans now form a big-three of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and McCollum.  

They have not had Williamson play in any games yet this season, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-32 record in 54 games. 

The pairing of McCollum and Damian Lillard made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, but have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. 

This season, they had a lot of injures and are the 11th seed in the west with a 21-34 record in 55 games. 

The full details of the trade can be read here. 

