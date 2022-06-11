C.J. McCollum's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet about Steph Curry on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The post from McCollum has gone viral, and has over 62,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
McCollum's tweet: "30 is a bad boy."
Curry and the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97, which tied up the series at 2-2.
The All-Star guard was brilliant going off for 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.
Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco, California, on Monday night at the Chase Center.
Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series.
