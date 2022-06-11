Skip to main content
C.J. McCollum's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet about Steph Curry on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Friday night, New Orleans Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet about Steph Curry.  

The post from McCollum has gone viral, and has over 62,000 likes in less than 24 hours.  

McCollum's tweet: "30 is a bad boy." 

Curry and the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97, which tied up the series at 2-2. 

The All-Star guard was brilliant going off for 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds. 

Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco, California, on Monday night at the Chase Center. 

Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series. 

