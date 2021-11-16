Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In The NBA To Do This

Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This
Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State, and on Monday night the 20-year-old had an outstanding game.
The Detroit Pistons star went off for 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and made five three-pointers.
According to Pistons PR (see tweet below), he is the youngest player in NBA history to put up a stat line like that.
The Pistons lost the game 129-107 and fell to 3-10 on the season.
While they probably will not finish the year with a very good record and once again miss the postseason, the play of Cunningham will be the most important part of their season.
If they can develop him into a legitimate All-Star then they could start turning around their franchise after years of mediocrity.
As for the Kings, they advanced to 6-8 on the new season.
