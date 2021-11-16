Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In The NBA To Do This

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This
    Cade Cunningham had an excellent game in the Detroit Pistons loss to the Sacramento Kings.
    Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State, and on Monday night the 20-year-old had an outstanding game. 

    The Detroit Pistons star went off for 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and made five three-pointers. 

    According to Pistons PR (see tweet below), he is the youngest player in NBA history to put up a stat line like that. 

    The Pistons lost the game 129-107 and fell to 3-10 on the season. 

    While they probably will not finish the year with a very good record and once again miss the postseason, the play of Cunningham will be the most important part of their season. 

    If they can develop him into a legitimate All-Star then they could start turning around their franchise after years of mediocrity. 

    As for the Kings, they advanced to 6-8 on the new season. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

