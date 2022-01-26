Cade Cunningham's Move On Nikola Jokic Is Going Viral
Cade Cunningham had an incredible move on Nikola Jokic in Tuesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.
The Detroit Pistons hosted the Denver Nuggets in Michigan on Tuesday evening, and during the game Cade Cunningham had an incredible move on Nikola Jokic.
Cunningham was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, while Jokic was the 2021 NBA MVP.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.
Cunningham had a crossover that sent Jokic flying in the opposite direction, and then the former Oklahoma State star nailed the three-point shot.
The Nuggets won the game 110-105 to advance to 25-21 in 46 games on the season, and the Pistons fell to 11-36 on the season in 47 games with the loss.
Cunningham finished his big night with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
