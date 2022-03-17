Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Magic Game

Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Magic Game

Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

The Detroit Pistons are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.  

Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the night due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Pistons come into the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are in a complete rebuilding mode, and will not be in the playoffs this season. 

The game between the Pistons and Magic is the only NBA game taking place during the night. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
News

Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_17727258_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons And Magic's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Kevin Durant Telling A Fan To Shut Up And Sit Down

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17553414_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago