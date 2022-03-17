Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Magic Game

The Detroit Pistons are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the night due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons come into the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in a complete rebuilding mode, and will not be in the playoffs this season.

The game between the Pistons and Magic is the only NBA game taking place during the night.

The Related stories on NBA basketball