Watch Cade Cunningham Get Ejected In Suns-Pistons Game

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Michigan on Sunday afternoon, and the game has turned into a blowout in favor of the Suns.

Cade Cunningham, who was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, threw down a dunk, but then was called for his second technical foul of the game due to taunting.

The second technical means he was thrown out of the game, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Detroit.

Cunningham exits the game with 21 points, one rebound and four assists in 25 minutes of playing time.

The Suns came into the game with the best record in the NBA at 32-9 in 41 games, while the Pistons are 10-31 in 41 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball