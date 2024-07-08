Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Continue Making WNBA History
The two biggest rookie names continue making WNBA history. Over the weekend, both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese secured their place in the league's record books.
Saturday, Clark propelled the Indiana Fever to an impressive 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty — one of the league's top teams. She finished the contest with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.
"Honestly, I'm just happy we won," Clark said when asked about the triple-double performance. "Like I've said, I take a lot of pride in being able to do a lot of different things for this team. I think we're really good when I can get the ball off the glass and just go into transition, find my teammates and set them up.
"Obviously, 13 assists, that means my teammates are taking 13 shots off my passes, so that goes to them. I don't know. I don't know what to say. It's great."
Sunday, it was Reese's opportunity to bask in the spotlight. The Chicago Sky forward secured her 13th consecutive double-double in a game against the Seattle Storm, ending the game with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Reese surpassed WNBA legend Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history. Parker recorded 12 straight double-doubles across two seasons. Reese also owns the single-season record for most double-doubles.
Friday night, after Reese tied the record in an 88-84 win over the Seatte Storm, Chicago teammate Chennedy Carter praised the rookie forward.
"Barbie's Rookie of the Year," Carter said. "There's no other way to put it. She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we're facing. I'm telling you, Barbie is Rookie of the Year."
Both Clark and Reese have been sensational through the first half of the WNBA season. It's going to be an incredibly fun race to see who takes home the league's Rookie of the Year award at the end of the year.