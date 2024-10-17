Caitlin Clark Becomes First Rookie in Over a Decade to Make All-WNBA First Team
Caitlin Clark joined more elite WNBA company this week. The Indiana Fever guard became the first rookie since 2008 to receive first-team All-WNBA honors. The last to do it? Candace Parker.
This week, the league named the members of the All-WNBA team. Clark was included, along with A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun).
Clark ended the season as one of the top players in the league, earning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. She finished her first season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She also shot better than 34% from 3-point range and 41% from the floor.
Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, doing it twice during the 2024 season. She also set the league's single-season assist record (337) and single-game assist record (19).
Perhaps the most impressive accomplishment, though, was Clark's contributions to helping get the Fever back into the playoffs. Despite a 1-8 start to the year, the Fever got hot after the Olympic break and finished the season with a 20-20 record.
Indiana's playoff appearance was the first for the franchise since 2016. The Fever's run ended in the first round, losing a best-of-3 series to the Sun 2-0.
After the season concluded, Clark sent out a message to her fans.
"Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream," Clark wrote on social media. "I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two."