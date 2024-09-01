Caitlin Clark Breaks Indiana Fever's Rookie Scoring Record
Caitlin Clark has broken another record in her first season in the WNBA. On Sunday, the rookie guard passed legendary star Tamika Catchings on the Indiana Fever's rookie scoring list, overtaking the top spot.
Clark scored 28 points in Sunday's 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings to surpass Catchings as the franchise's all-time rookie leading scorer. The former Iowa superstar broke the record with the shot in the video:
Catchings set the franchise's all-time rookie record back in 2002, scoring 594 points in her first WNBA season. She played in 32 games for Indiana that season.
Clark shattered Catchings' record, as she's now up to 617 points during the 2024 season. The Fever still have seven games remaining in the regular season.
On Sunday, Clark scored 28 points while making 10-of-19 shots from the floor, including five made 3-pointers. She also had 12 assists and four rebounds in the victory.
Indiana improved to 17-16 on the year with the win and is now in sixth place in the league standings. The Fever are on the verge of locking up their first appearance in the WNBA playoffs since 2016.
Catchings is one of the all-time great players in WNBA history and is regarded as the best player to ever suit up for the player. She spent her entire career in Indiana, playing from 2002-16. She was a 10-time WNBA All-Star, a WNBA MVP (2011) a league champion and Finals MVP (2012).
Not only was Catchings a force offensively, she was named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year five times, was eight times the league's steal leader and was the Rookie of the Year in 2002.
Clark appears on her way to locking down the WNBA Rookie of the Year honor in 2024, following in Catchings' footsteps.