Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA's Single-Season Rookie Assist Record
Caitlin Clark owns another WNBA record. The Indiana Fever guard broke the league's single-season assist record for a rookie, previously owned by Ticha Penicheiro.
Clark set the new record in Indiana's Sunday matinee against the Seattle Storm. Penicheiro set the record in 1998 with the Sacramento Monarchs, dishing out 225 assists. It was a record that stood nearly two decades before Clark set a new bar.
The new record was set in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis when Clark recorded her third assist of the contest. Here's the pass that broke the record:
There's still one month — and 12 games — remaining in the 2024 season. That likely means that Clark will shatter the rookie record.
It's another major accolade for Clark, who became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. She accomplished that feat on July 6 against the New York Liberty, scoring 19 points, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds in a win.
Clark also set the WNBA's single-game assist record earlier this season. In a July 19 showdown against the Dallas Wings, the Fever rookie dished out 19 dimes.
Entering Sunday's game against Seattle, Clark was the league's leading passer. She's averaging 8.3 assists per game, to go along with 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.
In setting a new WNBA rookie record, Clark passed up an incredibly talented player. During her 15-year career in the league, Penicheiro was the league's assist leader in seven seasons and was a four-time WNBA All-Star. She also won a league championship with the Monarchs in 2005.
Clark and the Fever got off to a rocky start to begin the 2024 WNBA season, but they're starting to jell together. Indiana is hoping to make a strong playoff push in the second half of the season.