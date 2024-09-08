Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese's Season-Ending Injury: 'She's Had an Historic Year'
Angel Reese's season came to a disappointing end over the weekend, suffering a wrist injury that will keep her sidelined for the last six games on the Chicago Sky's schedule. On Sunday, fellow WNBA rookie and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark gave Reese a shoutout on a spectacular season.
Prior to Indiana's game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, Clark was asked about the injury Reese sustained in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She expressed a lot of disappointment that the Chicago forward won't be able to finish out her rookie season.
Clark also gave Reese a ton of credit on an excellent 2024 campaign.
"It's definitely sad anytime you see anybody go down with an injury, especially people you came into the league with — whether it's Cam (Brink), whether it was Angel," Clark said in a video posted by Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. "Especially with Angel, you want to see her finish out this year. She's had an historic year and done some incredible things.
"For me, getting to play against her — her motor is up there, if not the best in the league. She just doesn't stop working. Congratulations to her, I thought she had a tremendous year. I thought she came to the league and really did what she's done well her entire career, as long as I've known her."
Reese's season ends averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She set the league record for rebounds in a single season (446) and had a rookie record 26 double-doubles. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June and earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 7.
Reese and Clark have been battling for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award since the start of the 2024 season. Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest. She's a three-time WNBA Rookie of the Month and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August.
Clark has also set a rookie record for assists, made 3-point attempts and owns the Fever's franchise scoring record for a rookie. She also became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double in a game.
Although Reese and Clark are fierce competitors on the floor, there's a lot of mutual respect between the two elite basketball players.