Caitlin Clark Nearly Records Triple-Double While Playing with Migraine
Even when she's not feeling well, Caitlin Clark is capable of putting up some impressive numbers. On Sunday, the Indiana Fever rookie guard came up one rebound shy of a triple-double — and did it while playing with a migraine headache.
Clark finished Sunday's game against the Phoenix Mercury with 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. She was nearly the first WNBA rookie to ever record a triple-double in league history.
While that accomplishment will have to wait, the Fever did pick up an 88-82 victory over the Mercury. After the game, Clark was absent from the post-game press conference. Indiana coach Christie Sides said the rookie wasn't feeling well all game.
"She didn't feel well throughout the entire game," Sides said. "She's with her trainer right now."
Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star then reported that Clark was battling a migraine headache. It's something she's been dealing with throughout her basketball career.
With Sunday's performance, Clark has now recorded a double-double in two of her last three games. The Fever have also won five of their last seven contests.
Following the game, Mercury star and former WNBA MVP Diana Taurasi gave Clark a lot of praise for her performance this season.
"I mean, it's amazing what Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far — just been nothing short of remarkable," Taurasi said. "The one thing that I really love about her, she loves the game. You can tell she's put the work in. Even throughout her short WNBA career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her, she keeps showing up, keeps getting better every single game.
"Her future is super bright. Being a veteran and being in this league for a long, long time, it's pretty cool to see that and going into the future."
Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. Indiana owns an 8-12 record and sits at fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.