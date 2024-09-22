Caitlin Clark on Finishing 4th in WNBA MVP Voting: 'I Don't Really Care'
Caitlin Clark has enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history. By the end of the regular season, the Indiana Fever guard was a lock for the league's Rookie of the Year award and received some consideration for league MVP. But Clark isn't in it for the individual accolades.
On Sunday, the WNBA announced that Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson won the league's MVP award, the third of her career. Clark finished fourth in the voting, an impressive accomplishment for a first-year player.
Prior to Indiana's playoff game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Clark was asked for her reaction about finishing fourth in the voting. None of it really mattered to her.
"I mean, it's cool, but at the same time, I don't really care," Clark said. "My life is very unaffected by that."
Instead, Clark's focus is on preparing for the WNBA playoffs, Indiana's first appearance since the 2016 season. Below is the full clip of the rookie's comments:
Clark leads the Fever in scoring and passing this season, averaging 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game on the year. She's also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Indiana's season started off rough, opening the year with a 1-8 record. But once the Fever got rolling, they became on of the league's hottest teams. After the Olympic break from mid-July to mid-August, Indiana went 9-5 to finish the season with a 20-20 record.
When the regular season concluded, Clark was the league's assist leader and led the league in made 3-point attempts. She also set WNBA records for single-season assists (337) and single-game assists (19). She also set a number of rookie records, which included assists and scoring.
Clark was also the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double.
The individual accomplishments were impressive, but Clark is focused on the playoffs now. Can the Fever pull off an upset or two this postseason?