Caitlin Clark 'Really Thankful' to Have Teammate Like Aliyah Boston
Aliyah Boston has been a great mentor to Caitlin Clark during the 2024 season. The Indiana Fever rookie guard says she's "really thankful" to have such a positive leader in the locker room.
When Clark was selected No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Iowa, a lot of expectations followed her to Indianapolis. Having to deal with those — along with developing as a basketball player — hasn't been an easy task.
Fortunately for Clark, she's had Boston to lean on early in her career.
"I think AB is someone who's always going to have her teammates' back, whether it's myself or anybody on the team," Clark said in a video posted by Matthew Byrne of Clutch Points. "She just wants the best for every single person. She's such a positive light in our locker room.
"She has a great voice, she's always there, whether things are great or things aren't as great. She's just a very consistent person in our locker room. She's been someone who's been really helpful throughout my rookie year, having gone through it just a year ago."
Boston was the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. With the addition of Clark to the roster, many believe the Fever have the guard-post combination to develop into one of the best teams in the league at some point down the road.
There have been some rough patches through the first half of the season, but Clark says her chemistry with Boston is getting better as the season continues.
"I think you can tell our chemistry is really coming along," Clark said. "A lot of that has been developed through games. So, the more practice we get together, the better it's going to get.
"I'm really thankful for her."