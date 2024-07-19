Caitlin Clark Receives WNBA Rookie of the Month Honors for Second Time
After tremendous performances throughout July, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Month. It's the second time this season she's received the honor.
Clark averaged 20.3 points, 12.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game for the month. The Fever finished July with a 3-3 record.
"Caitlin Clark had a record breaking month en route to her 2nd KIa Rookie of the month honors!" the WNBA wrote on X.
Clark had two tremendous performances that set her apart from the field this month. On July 6, she became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, scoring 19 points, dishing 13 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds in an 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty.
On July 17, Clark dazzled viewers with a 19-assist performance in a road game against the Dallas Wings. That broke the league's single-game record, previously set at 18 assists by Courtney Vandersloot of the Chiacgo Sky.
After an outstanding month, Clark became the league's leading passer, averaging 8.2 assists per game. She's also averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the season.
With the Rookie of the Month honors, Clark becomes the first player from the 2024 WNBA Draft class to receive the award multiple times this season. She was also named the Rookie of the Month in May.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was named the league's Rookie of the Month in June.
Clark was named a WNBA All-Star in her first season in the league. She'll suit up for Team WNBA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC).