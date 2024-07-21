Caitlin Clark Sends Message to Fans Following First WNBA All-Star Game Appearance
Caitlin Clark is ready to kick her feet up and take a break away from basketball. The Indiana Fever rookie said she's looking forward to a little rest and relaxation following another record-setting performance in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game.
Clark ended Saturday's game with 10 assists, a rookie record for a WNBA All-Star Game. She came up one short of tying Sue Bird's all-time record of 11 assists in the All-Star Game.
Additionally, Clark scored four points and grabbed a rebound as Team WNBA defeated Team USA 117-109. The squad was led by Arike Ogunbowale, who delivered a record-breaking performance of her own, scoring 34 points while knocking down eight shots from 3-point range.
Following the game, Clark sent out a message to fans. After the quick transition from Iowa's appearance in the National Championship Game to the WNBA, the rookie guard is ready for a break.
"Such a fun first All Star experience in Phoenix!!" Clark wrote on X. "The fans and city were amazing ... Now time for some rest and relaxation. See you all in a month."
There's very little rest for rookies in the transition from between the end of the college basketball season and the start of the WNBA season. Clark played in the National Championship Game for the Hawkeyes on April 7, was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever on April 15 and player in her first regular season game on May 14.
So, a month-long break for the Olympic Games is certainly earned.
One of the highlights from Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game came when Clark found fellow rookie Angel Reese for an easy basket. Although the two have been painted as arch rivals, they were teammates in Phoenix.
That's probably not the last time we'll see those two connect. Both Clark and Reese are destined to be future members of Team USA, representing the United States in future Olympic Games. But Saturday marked the first time the two had played for the same team in their careers.
Clark has been sensational through the first half of her rookie season. She's already become the first rookie to record a triple-double in WNBA history and owns the league's single-game assists record, dishing out 19 against the Dallas Wings.
It's going to be interesting to see if the time off helps Clark's game even more in the second half of the WNBA season.