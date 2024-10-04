Caitlin Clark Sends Out Heartfelt Message to Fans, Supporters After Rookie Season
One of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history concluded in the first round of the playoffs. After a stellar first season, Caitlin Clark's rookie year concluded when the Indiana Fever were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the postseason.
As sad as it was to see her season end, Clark still enjoyed a marvelous season. She ended the year as the league's Rookie of the Year, a WNBA All-Star and broke a number of records. Clark also helped elevate the game to new heights.
With the season officially over for Clark and the Fever, the rookie superstar took to social media to send out a heartfelt message to her fans and supporters.
"Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream," Clark wrote on social media. "I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two."
The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a sensational career at Iowa. Although she brought a lot of hype with her to the professional level, she lived up to expectations.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in her first season in Indiana. She was the league's leader in assists and 3-pointers made. She was a four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month selection, earning the honor every month except June.
Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, doing so in a July matchup with the New York Liberty. She scored 19 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Fever to a victory over the league's best team.
Additionally, Clark set the league record for single-season assists (337) and single-game assists (19). She finished the year fourth in the league's MVP voting.
It was a stellar year for Clark and she has a lot of gratitude towards though who supported her throughout the season. We can't wait to see what Year 2 holds for the former Hawkeye.