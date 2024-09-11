Caitlin Clark Talks About Playing Former Iowa Teammate Kate Martin as Fever Host Aces
On Wednesday and Friday, former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will play against each for the final two times of the regular season. The Las Vegas Aces travel to Indianapolis for a pair of games against the Indiana Fever, setting up a battle between the former Hawkeyes.
Clark and Martin have already played twice this season, with Martin's Aces winning both games in Las Vegas. But the Fever are hoping to get revenge and tie the season series before heading into the WNBA playoffs.
Although this isn't the first time the former teammates have played against each other this year, there's still a lot of excitement surrounding the two games.
"It's definitely fun for us, it's fun for a lot of fans in the Midwest that cheered us on while we were in college," Clark said in a video posted by Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. "It's cool to see one of your best friends live out her dream and then get to play against each other.
"At the same time, it's definitely pretty weird for us. We were teammates for four years, we got pretty used to that."
Clark is having a sensational rookie campaign, averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest. She's a three-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, a two-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and was the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August.
The No. 1 overall pick in the draft has all but secured the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
Martin was a second-round pick in the WNBA Draft and worked her way into a significant role for a Las Vegas team that has won back-to-back league championships. The rookie has appeared in 32 games this year, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
Both Clark and Martin have been successful as rookies in their own ways in 2024. And Clark made it clear that she's happy to see her friend and former teammate find so much success.
"I'm just super proud of her," Clark said. "Happy for her."