Caitlin Clark Talks About Playing in First WNBA Game with Indiana Fever Tuesday Night
The games are about to start mattering a whole lot more for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. With the preseason in the books, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft will make her regular season debut on Tuesday as the Fever take on the Connecticut Sun.
There's been a lot of hype surrounding Clark's rookie debut, especially after setting the NCAA scoring record at the end of her career at Iowa. And while she's played in two WNBA preseason games, nothing matches the excitement of her first regular season game in the league.
"You know, preseason games you're trying to be as competitive as possible but you're still trying to figure it out, try different lineups," Clark said. "So, I feel now, getting out there for the first time will be really exciting and it will be super special."
In her first preseason game, Clark scored 21 points in the Fever's 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings. Last Thursday, she finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists in an 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream.
Clark is excited for the opportunity against the Sun. Not only will she play in front of a large crowd, Tuesday's game airs on national television, with ESPN 2 broadcasting the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
"This is what you've worked for and dreamed of. Now you get to put your jersey on for the first real time and go out there and play," Clark said. "I think more than anything just soak in the moment. Get to play on the biggest stage, there's gonna be a lot of people there, it's gonna be loud.
"But you only play your first WNBA game once. I think just enjoy it. It's gonna be really competitive. They're really good, so you've gotta prep the right way, too. More than anything, we're ready for the challenge."