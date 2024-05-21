Caitlin Clark Teams Up with Wilson, Releasing Signature Edition Basketballs
Caitlin Clark is teaming up with Wilson Sporting Goods to release signature edition basketballs. The company announced the news regarding the deal with the WNBA rookie, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever.
"Wilson and Caitlin Clark are ready for the next chapter," the company said on its website. "Wilson is commemorating her first season in the WNBA with the Caitlin Clark Collector’s Edition Debut Series of three limited-edition basketballs inspired by a journey that has only just begun."
Clark's popularity rose while playing at the University of Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the National Championship Game. She also left the program as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader in both men's and women's basketball.
In April, the Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. As she entered the league, the rookie signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike.
Specifics regarding the deal with Wilson were not mentioned at the time of this story — although it is a multi-year deal with the sporting goods store. Clark is the first player since NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan to receive their own Wilson basketball collection.
"It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes," Clark said, per Sporting News.
Clark has secured a number of endorsement deals over the past two seasons. It hasn't taken long for companies to recognize her popularity and reach contract deals with the WNBA rookie.