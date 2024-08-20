Watching Lynx Retire Maya Moore's Jersey a 'Full Circle Moment' for Caitlin Clark
Growing up, Caitlin Clark was a huge fan of Maya Moore and the Minnesota Lynx. The first WNBA game she ever attended was at Target Center. So, as you can imagine, it's going to be a really special moment on Saturday, when the rookie guard gets to see the jersey of her favorite player retired.
Clark and the Indiana Fever travel to Minneapolis on Saturday for a showdown against the Lynx. That will be the same day Minnesota will retire Moore's No. 23.
Speaking with reporters this week, Clark was asked about the opportunity to be in the arena when Moore is honored. She's looking forward to a really unique experience.
"For me as a little kid, it's a full circle moment for myself. I'm able to live out my dream and play in the WNBA," Clark said. "To be in the arena when they're retiring her jersey — someone who's done so much for this league, so much for society in general. She's a great individual, a great person.
"Getting to meet her at the end of my college career was really cool. Having her in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a game. Now, getting to go to the Target Center, and a place where I went to my first WNBA game — to be there for her night will be really special."
Moore was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Lynx. She then enjoyed an eight-year career in the league, spending it all in Minnesota. She was named the 2011 WNBA Rookie of the Year and earned league MVP honors in 2014. Moore was a six-time All-Star selection.
Moore helped lead Minnesota to a dominant run in the 2010s, winning four league titles in seven years (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017). She was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2013.
It's easy to see why Clark was such a fan, isn't it?
Clark has taken the league by storm in her rookie campaign. She became the first rookie in league history to post a triple-double, broke the WNBA's single-game assist record (19) and now owns the single-season rookie assist record.
To top it all off, Clark is currently leading the WNBA in the assist category, averaging 8.3 per contest. She's also averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Clark has a long career ahead of her and plenty of work to do if she wants to be mentioned in the same breath as her childhood hero. But on Saturday, Clark will get to relive some of those fun memories she had as a kid watching Moore on the hardwood.