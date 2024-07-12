Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Jersey Sells Out Almost Instantly
It didn't take long for fans to gobble up Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star jersey. Just minutes after the Indiana Fever made the 2024 All-Star jerseys available for purchase at the online store, the team sent out a social media post saying Clark's jersey was already out of stock.
The Fever sent out an initial post at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 12 notifying fans that All-Star jerseys for the franchise's three players — Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Clark — were available for purcahse.
At 11:47 a.m. ET, the team sent out another post saying, "We have SOLD OUT OF BOTH CLARK COLORS." The post was later deleted.
Jerseys were only available for purchase via the online store. Two styles were available for each player: a pink-and-white combination and a pink-and-black jersey.
So, in less than 20 minutes, fans bought all the available jerseys for Clarks' 2024 WNBA All-Star appearance. That's nearly unbelievable.
Clark's popularity at the college level has translated to the WNBA. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever and has enjoyed a strong start to her rookie campaign.
Through her first 23 games, Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest. On Saturday, July 6, she became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, scoring 19 points, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds in an 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty.
In addition to her All-Star selection, Clark received a high honor from the league in her first month, receiving WNBA Rookie of the Month honors in May.
After seeing fans buy up Clark's All-Star jerseys in just a few minutes, it's safe to say her popularity is still alive and well.