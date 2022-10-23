WATCH: Heat Player Tackles Raptors Player Into The First Row

The Miami Heat are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening in Florida, and things got heated during the third quarter.

Christian Koloko fouled Caleb Martin, and after the play, as Koloko got up, Martin tackled him into the first row.

The play is going viral on Twitter, and Bleacher Report's video already has over 100,000 views in less than 30 minutes.

Both Martin and Koloko were ejected from the game.

Martin finished his night with eight points, five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Koloko had one point and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Raptors came into the night 1-0 after defeating Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening.

They do not have a true superstar on their roster, but they have a lot of good players and are well-coached (Fred VanVleet made his first All-Star Game last season).

Last season, they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

As for the Heat, they are 0-2 with losses to the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

The Heat are fresh off finishing the 2022 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in the last four seasons.

They lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on their home floor.

Following Saturday evening, the Raptors and Heat will face off again on Monday night, once again in Florida.