Cam Payne's Decision Leaves Opportunity Open for NBA Teams
Cam Payne was picking up interest from teams outside of the NBA.
After a short-lived stint with the Indiana Pacers, Payne had a chance to pack up and go to Serbia for a playing stint after gaining interest from Partizan Belgrade.
According to the NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Serbian club had emerged as a “serious suitor” to acquire Payne. However, a follow-up report suggests that Payne won’t be taking on an overseas stint at this time.
via @TheSteinLine: UPDATE: Veteran guard Cameron Payne has decided to stay home for now to wait for his next NBA opportunity, @TheSteinLine has learned, despite strong interest from Serbia's Partizan Belgrade.
Payne is gambling on himself, taking stock in the idea that he’ll soon garner interest in the NBA to take on a backup point guard spot.
As the season plays out, several teams across the league are already looking shorthanded in their backcourt. Perhaps that could open up an opportunity for Payne soon.
Payne has plenty of NBA experience, having been in the league since 2015. At the time, he was a first-round pick out of Murray State, getting selected 15th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder had Payne on board for two seasons before trading him to the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-2017 run. He spent a couple of seasons with the Bulls before making his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-2019 season.
The Phoenix Suns offered Payne some stability for a few seasons. During his final run with the Suns, Payne averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 assists, while shooting 36 percent from three in 48 games.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Payne joined the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in 47 games, producing 6.2 points and 2.3 assists per game. Midway through the season, Payne was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers for a 31-game stretch. After his lone stretch with the Sixers, Payne joined the New York Knicks in free agency.
Last season, Payne averaged 6.9 points, making 40 percent of his shots from the field and draining 36 percent of his threes. He also dished out 2.8 assists per game and came down with 1.4 rebounds.
The Pacers brought on Payne late in the preseason as they needed some depth following another injury. When the team decided on its final roster, the veteran guard was excluded. So far, Payne hasn’t gained any notable interest around the NBA, but that could change over time, as teams across the league have open roster spots.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.