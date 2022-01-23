Here's What Cam Reddish Said About Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks traded for Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the month, and on Sunday the former tenth overall pick will make his debut for his new team.

On Saturday, Reddish spoke to the media about his new head coach Tom Thibodeau (see clip below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos).

"He's really competitive, intense competitor, detail-oriented," Reddish said of Thibodeau. "I'm still trying to learn, I really am. I'm still trying to figure it all out."

Reddish has only played for the Hawks during his NBA career, and Thibodeau will be his third head coach after playing for Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan.

Thibodeau won the 2021 NBA Coach of The Year Award.

The Knicks come into Sunday as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference at 22-24 in 46 games played.

