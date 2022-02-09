Is Caris LeVert Making His Cavs Debut Against The Spurs?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their new shooting guard Caris LeVert available to make his debut.
The Cavs and Indiana Pacers made a trade earlier in the week that sent LeVert from Indiana to Cleveland.
The 27-year-old is in his sixth NBA season, and this is now his third team (Brooklyn Nets, Pacers, Cavs).
Ironically, the former Michigan star is from Ohio.
This season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
"The energy is crazy in the arena as well," LeVert said to reporters. "I can't wait to play in front of those fans. I know it's gonna be amazing."
The Cavs are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games so far this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.